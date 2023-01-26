India’s campaign in the FIH World Cup came to a heart-breaking end when they lost to New Zealand in a penalty shootout. Though the hosts were largely out of form in the tournament, there were glimpses of those odd brilliance in games. They next face Japan in a classification game with an aim to win and avoid the ignominy of playing the 13-16 place games. The worst India has endured in the World Cup is a 14th place finish in 1986. Japan are the Asian Games champions and are no pushovers. They were in the news recently for fielding 12 players on the pitch in their game against South Korea which generated a lot of media frenzy. India versus Japan will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:00 PM IST. Graham Reid, Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

The Indian team is struggling with too many key players out of form and that has limited their opportunities on the pitch. In addition to this, the loss of star midfielder Hardik Singh has been a body blow. He was brilliant against Spain in the opener when the team looked in control from start to finish. India did manage to score three goals against the Black Sticks in their last match but the defence wilted under pressure and ultimately costed the match.

Japan has an young and experienced team that can be a force to reckon with in the future. The team is still in rebuild phase and India start as the overwhelming favourites for the tie. They put up a good fight against South Korea as they went down 1-2. Skipper Seren Tanaka is one of the star players of the team and a lot will be riding on his shoulders.

India should defeat Japan with relative ease but a lot is set to change for Indian hockey in the coming days. ‘First Cricket, Now Hockey’ Fans React As New Zealand Knock India Out of Hockey World Cup 2023.

When to watch India vs Japan Hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings, and Venue of 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup match here:

India will face Japan in the Classification match at the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday, January 26. The IND vs JPN match will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda Sports Complex, Rourkela.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs Japan, Men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup match, on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. So you can watch the Classification match between India and Japan live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports First. DD Sports will also provide a live telecast of the match for DD Free Dish users.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs Japan, Men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup match, in India?

The online streaming for India vs Japan Hockey Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available for the fans. You can enjoy the free live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of the game. But fans will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to access it. India should win this game although expect a keenly contested match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).