India had a solid campaign in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 till now and they have successfully made their place in the semi-final alongside Malaysia. Two spots are still up for grab from the round robin stages and ahead of that, India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage encounter at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, August 9. India are yet to lose in the competition with three wins and one draw behind them and they will not want to let go of the momentum and enter the semifinal staying unbeaten in their last and final game of the Pool. Pakistan are in a spot of bother in terms of qualification and with Japan defeating China in the first match of the day, it has become a herculean task for Pakistan to make it through.

Pakistan need a draw from this encounter to secure a qualification in the semifinal. If they lose, they will be knocked out of the competition as Japan has already defeated China. Both teams had a history of rivalry and had some really good encounters in the recent pasts. But India has taken some giant leaps including winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. They are now a much-experienced side and ranked higher in the World Rankings. India are No. 4 while Pakistan are at No. 16.

India are currently preparing for the Asian Games 2023 and ahead of the games in Hangzhou, this is their final stage for shining their skills out. India has lately faced a problem of scoring goals and specially converting penalty corners. Even in this competition, their penalty conversion has been inconsistent and much dependent on captain Harmanpreet Singh. India will be eager to have a permanent solution to this problem and have a dominating victory with authoritative play over Pakistan as they enter the semifinal of the competition.

India Squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (VC), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S.Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Umar Bhutta (captain), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (vice-captain), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtisham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Mohammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Roman, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqub, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman

