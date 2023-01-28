India plays South Africa in their last game of the FIH World Cup in Odisha, a campaign that has largely been a disappointment for the hosts. Depending on the result of this tie, the Indian team can finish anywhere between 9th or 12th in the standing. The team has already avoided its worst finish in the World Cup history by dispatching Japan 8-0 in their last game. The Indian team has shown glimpses of top form in this tournament but the overall gameplay has largely been flat. The heart-breaking loss against New Zealand in the crossover is a gentle reminder of what has gone wrong for the team. South Africa do not have a good record against India when it comes to head-to-head but off-late they have been involved in some close encounters. India versus South Africa will be streamed on the Hotstar app and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:00 PM IST. India 8–0 Japan, Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: A Spirited Second Half Performance Helps the Hosts to Cruise Past Japan in Classification Round.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh finally hit some form in the tournament as he bagged a brace against Japan. Abhishek was on the scoresheet as well with two goals while the likes Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Vivek Sagar also got the goals. While South Africa will be a different challenge with all due respect to Japan, India will have their tails up and could opt for an attacking brand of hockey from the onset.

South Africa dominated their game against Malaysia and could have easily added more to their 6 goal tally against them. The only problem area for them in the contest was their inability to convert penalty corners but they got in the opposition circle with ease and continued to create chance. India does not have the best of defence and this is where the Proteas can benefit.

India will have to be at their very best to defeat South Africa and this should be a keenly contested game. Graham Reid, Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

When to watch India vs South Africa Hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings, and Venue of 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup match here:

India will face South Africa in the Classification match at the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday, January 26. The IND vs RSA match will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda Sports Complex, Rourkela.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, Men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup match, on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. But they will not telecast the IND vs RSA classification round match in their channels. But DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match for DD Free Dish users.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs South Africa, Men’s 2023 Hockey World Cup match, in India?

The online streaming for India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available for the fans. You can enjoy the free live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of the game. But fans will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to access it.

