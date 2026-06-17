How to Watch Iraq vs Norway Live Streaming and TV Telecast: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Match Online and on TV

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage continues with an intriguing clash between Iraq and Norway. Both teams will be looking to make a strong statement as they face off in their Group I opener. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, kicking off at 3:30 AM IST. This Group I fixture promises to be a captivating contest, with Norway, ranked 31st globally, holding a higher FIFA ranking than Iraq, who sit at 56th. Viral Sensation Tim Payne Starts in New Zealand's Thrilling 2-2 World Cup Draw Against Iran.

While Norway enters the tournament on a relatively strong run, unbeaten in their last three international matches, Iraq has shown a tendency for structured play, with six of their last seven games featuring under 2.5 goals. The encounter marks the first-ever meeting between these two nations on the football pitch. This opening match will be crucial for both sides as they aim to establish an early advantage in a challenging group.

Where to Watch Iraq vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

This Group Stage match between Iraq and Norway will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, near Boston, USA. The venue, known for hosting major sporting events, will provide a grand stage for the Group I opener.

When is the Iraq vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

The Iraq vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match will be played on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with a kick-off time of 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online & TV Telecast in India?

Football enthusiasts in India can follow all the live action from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Zee Entertainment Private Limited holds the broadcasting rights for the tournament in India. From 45K to 5M Instagram Followers! Vozinha, Cape Verde Goalkeeper, Goes Viral After FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroics vs Spain.

Live TV Telecast: Fans can watch the match live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels.

Fans can watch the match live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD channels. Live Streaming Online: For those preferring to stream, all matches will be available live on the Zee5 app and website.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 journey begins, both Iraq and Norway will be eager to secure a crucial three points in this opening Group I fixture. The global football spectacle promises thrilling moments, and fans worldwide are ready to witness history unfold.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 01:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).