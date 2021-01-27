BCCI was founded in 1928. Less than four years later, India toured England for a full summer, in 1932. The 18-member squad was led by the Maharaja of Porbandar, while Kumar Shri Limbdi was named vice-captain. Of their 26 First-Class matches, they won 9, drew 9, and lost 8.

One of these matches was their first-ever Test match, at Lord's. It went underway on June 25. Porbandar and Limbdi both opted out of the Test, and CK Nayudu stepped in as India's first-ever Test captain. India vs England 2021: Here's How IND & ENG Fared in Their Last Tussle on Indian Soil.

India started well, reducing England to 19/3 in the first half-hour of the match. But England recovered to 259, then bowled out India for 189. England eventually won by 158 runs. Mohammad Nissar (5/93) took the first five-wicket haul by an Indian in Test cricket, while Amar Singh (51) scored the first fifty.

The first 11 Indian Test caps are, in order, Amar Singh, Sorabji Colah, Jahangir Khan, Lall Singh, Naoomal Jeoomal, Janardan Navle, CK Nayudu, Nazir Ali, Mohammad Nissar, Phiroze Palia, and Wazir Ali.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).