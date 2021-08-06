IND 2-2 GBR, Q2: Gurjit Kaur has brought India back on level terms with her second goal of the game. Kaur converts a second penalty corner in the game.
IND 1-2 GBR, Q2: Gurjit Kaur pulls one goal back for India. A sensational flick from the penalty corner brings India back into the game.
IND 0-2 GBR, Q2: Great Britain have doubled their lead in the bronze medal match. A sensational shot from Sarah Robertson gave no chance to Savita in the Indian goal.
IND 0-1 GBR, Q2: 22' India have responded well to going behind the game. The team have created some chances and earned penalty corners as they aim to get back into the game.
IND 0-1 GBR, Q2: Great Britain have taken the lead in this crucial bronze medal encounter. A strong run and shot from Elena Rayer sees a deflection wind up in the back of the net.
IND 0-0 GBR, Q1: Nothing separates the two teams at the end of quarter 1. Great Britain have grown in the game and have had the better of the possession and chances, however, India have defended well and kept GBR attack at bay with keeper Savita pulling off some sensational saves.
IND 0-0 GBR, Q1: 8' India have enjoyed some early success in the game but have failed to make the pressure count. Great Britain are on the backfoot in the early exchange.
IND 0-0 GBR, Q1: Bith teams have made a fast start to the game as they have had chances at goal in the early minutes. Great Britain had a penalty corner saved.
India and Great Britain will have hopes of ending the Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on a high as they look to secure a Bronze medal.
Here is how team India line-up for the crucial encounter.
TEAM NEWS! 🗞️
Our starting lineup against Great Britain for today's Bronze Medal match. 👇#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/1DX8PWpwL1— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2021
India takes on Great Britain in the Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Indian Women’s hockey team will be out there to make history as they look to clinch the bronze medal. India had never won a medal at the Olympics in women’s hockey and on Friday could well achieve that. Stay on this page for India vs Great Britain Women’s Hockey match live score updates. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of August 05: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results.
India missed out on a place in the women’s hockey final after going down 1-2 against Argentina in the semi-final. Indian team’s journey thus far has been an impressive one in both men’s and women’s hockey. After the men’s team clinched historic bronze after a gap of 41 years, the women’s team will be looking to earn a place in history as well.
The Indian women's team has had quite an interesting journey in the Olympics so far. They lost a couple of games in the group stage but made way into the quarterfinals where they knocked out the mighty Australians by 1-0. Great Britain finished in 3rd place in Pool A. So far in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Brits have lost only two games to the Netherlands and Germany. The last time the two teams locked horns with each other was during the Pool stage.
If the women’s team manages to clinch a medal, it will be India’s sixth medal and fourth bronze at the ongoing Summer Games.