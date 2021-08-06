India takes on Great Britain in the Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal match at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Indian Women’s hockey team will be out there to make history as they look to clinch the bronze medal. India had never won a medal at the Olympics in women’s hockey and on Friday could well achieve that. Stay on this page for India vs Great Britain Women’s Hockey match live score updates. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of August 05: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results.

India missed out on a place in the women’s hockey final after going down 1-2 against Argentina in the semi-final. Indian team’s journey thus far has been an impressive one in both men’s and women’s hockey. After the men’s team clinched historic bronze after a gap of 41 years, the women’s team will be looking to earn a place in history as well.

The Indian women's team has had quite an interesting journey in the Olympics so far. They lost a couple of games in the group stage but made way into the quarterfinals where they knocked out the mighty Australians by 1-0. Great Britain finished in 3rd place in Pool A. So far in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Brits have lost only two games to the Netherlands and Germany. The last time the two teams locked horns with each other was during the Pool stage.

If the women’s team manages to clinch a medal, it will be India’s sixth medal and fourth bronze at the ongoing Summer Games.