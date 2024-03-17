Srinagar, March 17: To promote tourism and encourage multi-career choices for the local youth, J&K’s Srinagar city witnessed its first-ever Formula-4 car racing event on Sunday. The 1.7 km long Formula-4 car race was held from Lalit Ghat on the banks of the Dal Lake to Nehru Park in the city. The race featured stunts by professional Formula-4 drivers. The event started at 10 am and concluded at 2 pm. Scores of enthusiastic youth had turned up to witness the race. After the event, professional car race drivers interacted with the fans. India’s Kush Maini Finishes Second in F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024, Achieves Career’s Best Podium Finish.

Indian Racing Festival 2024 Kicks off in Srinagar

VIDEO | Indian Racing Festival 2024 kicked off at Boulevard Road in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/pNybPafUin — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 17, 2024

The professionals shared details of car sports with the youth who showed interest in an adventurous career like formula car racing. Authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the event which included levelling of the racing surface and black-topping of potholes, installation of barricades, deployment of medical teams with ambulances, fire extinguishers and adequate security. The event was additionally secured through drone surveillance. The racing event was a collaboration between Formula-4 and the Indian Racing League under the aegis of the Tourism Department. FanCode To Provide Live Streaming of Formula One Events for 2024 and 2025 Seasons in India.

The organisers said that the event is not just about speed and competition, but a celebration of resilience and unity. Organisers said that in the last few years, Kashmir has gained popularity in the field of motorsports events. These Formula drivers will boost the morale of our youth to pursue their careers in Formula-4 sport.

