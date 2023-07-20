Every year, International Chess Day is celebrated on July 20 around the world. The global event was established by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in 1924. The idea to celebrate this day as International Chess Day was proposed by UNESCO. On International Chess Day, FIDE, which has 181 chess federations as its members, organises chess events and competitions around the world on this day. On December 12, 2019, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the day across the world.

The game of chess has many legends, world champions and grandmasters from across the world who inspire and teach us the royal game. There have been many exceptional chess players who have left a lasting impact on the game and scripted history with their achievements. On International Chess Day 2023, let’s take a look at the legends of chess who have made a mark with their extraordinary skills and passion for the game of chess.

Garry Kasparov

Garry Kasparov, from the Soviet Union (now Russia), is regarded as one of the greatest chess players of all time. Along with his 1993 challenger Nigel Short, Kasparov was responsible for creating the Professional Chess Association (PCA). That same year, Kasparov took the first PCA World Chess Championship. Kasparov dominated the chess world for nearly two decades and became the youngest World Chess Champion in 1985. Kasparov held the title for 15 years until 2000.

Viswanathan Anand

The Indian chess grandmaster is a former five-time World Chess Champion, becoming the first grandmaster from India in 1988. Viswanathan Anand, popularly known as Vishy, is one of the few players to have surpassed an Elo rating of 2800, a feat he first achieved in 2006. He was also elected the deputy president of FIDE in 2022.

Anatoly Karpov

Karpov is known as one of the best chess players of the 20th century. He was the 12th World Chess Champion, holding the title from 1975 to 1985. Karpov was known for his exceptional positional skills and endgame mastery. After a series of victories for ten years, Karpov lost the title to Garry Kasparov. He only managed to win back the title once Kasparov decided to abandon FIDE. His subtle positional style has a singular beauty.

Magnus Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian chess champion, has been usually referred to as the ‘Mozart of chess’. He has held the World Championship title ever since he defeated Anand in 2013 by a score of 6.5 to 3.5. Carlsen holds the record for the highest rating in chess history.

Bobby Fischer

Bobby Fischer, an American chess prodigy, is one of the most iconic figures in the history of chess. He became the World Chess Champion in 1972 by defeating Boris Spassky, ending the Soviet Union's dominance in chess. He was believed to possess an IQ comparable to Einstein. His uncompromising and innovative approach to the game made him a legend in the chess world.

Emanuel Lasker

Emanuel Lasker, a German chess player, became the 2nd World Chess Champion. He held the title from 1894 to 1921, making him the longest-reigning world champion in chess history. Apart from being a brilliant chess player, he was also a reputed philosopher and mathematician in Germany. Lasker managed to beat Steinitz in their match for the World Championship, thus becoming the second World Chess Champion and the one to keep the title for the longest- 27 years.

