International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2020: Date and Significance of the Day Highlighting The Importance of Sports in Society

Image is For Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Sports play a vital role in our day to day life as it is closely associated with both entertainment and growth in human society. The United Nations, through its wing – the UNESCO, came up with the idea of dedicating a day to celebrate sports and its positive aspects. The International Day of Sport and Development and Peace is celebrated every year on April 6 after a motion to this effect was passed at the UN General Assembly in August 2013. The UNESCO believes the ideals of sports like fair play and team spirit go a long way in uplifting society. The unique bond that grips us when any sporting activity is in progress also brings out raw emotions and the UN believes it must be cherished.

The UN in its resolution 67/296 gave a call out to governments, sporting bodies, civil society, private sector and NGOs to come under one platform and observe and raise awareness about the International Day of Sport and Development of Peace. Since sports is considered a cheap tool in development and peace-building efforts, the presence of these organisations is vital. The classroom program is an integral part of the celebrations, and it is here that students in the young age group are taught why it is important to take part in at least one sport.

Quality Physical Education (QPE) is another essential tool for organisers, and it is made sure it is implemented at the grass-root level. Physical literacy is often ignored, but April 6 is a reminder that more the physically literate the children, the brighter the future generation. This year the COVID 19 pandemic has led to a global lockdown in place. But that does not mean we cease our physical activities. The UN and its various arms are promoting the celebration of the sports day digitally this year. Stories of individuals whose lives have been changed by the positive impact of sports will be shared on a world platform. Webinars and online tournaments will also be conducted to replace outdoor activities.

Sports has unlimited potential to shape the lives of millions of individuals. It does not discriminate based on caste, creed, race, religion or nationality. The faster the countries realise their importance, the greater the development of its community.