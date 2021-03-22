India have been a dominant force at the ISSF World Cup 2021, which is currently underway at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. At the end of Day 4, India once again leads the medals tally with the United States of America in a distant second. The ISSF World Cup will offer Olympic ranking points for rifle and pistol shooters. Meanwhile, here is the medal tally for ISSF World Cup 2021. Sachin Tendulkar Praises Indian Men's and Women's Shooting Team After Success At ISSF World Cup 2021.

The Indian team are leading the medal standings with a total of 14 medals (six gold) at the end of Day four. The United States of America are second with six medals (three gold) and Denmark are third with two medals both gold. Iran, Kazakhstan and Great Britain are the next three with one gold medal each.

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total India 6 4 4 14 USA 3 2 1 6 Denmark 2 2 Iran 1 1 2 Kazakhstan 1 1 2 GBR 1 1 Hungary 2 1 3 Poland 1 1 2 Qatar 1 1 2 UAE 1 1 Vietnam 1 1 Belarus 1 1 South Korea 1 1 14 14 10 38

The ISSF World Cup was introduced by the International Shooting Sport Federation in 1986 to provide a homogeneous system for qualification to the Olympic shooting competitions. It still is carried out in the Olympic shooting events, with four competitions per year in each event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).