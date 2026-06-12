Jaspal Rana Dies: Indian Shooting Great and Former Asian Games Gold Medalist Passes Away at 49 in Delhi Hospital

Legendary Indian sport shooter and national high-performance coach Jaspal Rana passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night, June 11, following a brief illness. He was 49 years old. According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana fell ill during the Indian shooting contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. Upon landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and underwent a medical procedure to have a cardiac stent placed. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A Trailblazing Competitive Career of Jaspal Rana

Born in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, Rana emerged as a prodigy in the Indian shooting circuit at a young age. He achieved his first major international milestone in 1994, winning a gold medal at the Hiroshima Asian Games and setting a junior world record at the World Shooting Championships in Milan. He subsequently represented India at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, competing in the 10m air pistol and 50m free pistol events. Manu Bhaker’s Coach Jaspal Rana Breaks Down in Tears After She Wins Historic Bronze Medal in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Event at Paris Olympics (Watch Video).

Rana became a dominant force in pistol shooting through the 1990s and 2000s, establishing himself as one of India's most decorated Commonwealth Games athletes. Over four editions of the Games between 1994 and 2006, he amassed a remarkable haul of 15 medals, including nine golds. One of the definitive highlights of his career occurred at the 2006 Doha Asian Games, where he won three gold medals and a silver. During the competition, he equalled the world record in the 25m Center Fire Pistol event with a score of 590 points. For his pioneering achievements, Rana was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Padma Shri in 1997.

Jaspal Rana's Transition to Elite Coaching

Following his retirement from active competition, Rana transitioned into coaching around 2012, profoundly shaping the pipeline of India's pistol program. He was appointed the junior national team coach and later served as the NRAI’s High-Performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline. His contribution to the sport earned him the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020. Rana was widely credited with grooming some of India's top contemporary shooting talents, including teen sensations Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav. Most notably, he served as the personal mentor to Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker. Rana played a crucial role in restructuring Bhaker's training routine ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she made history by securing a double bronze medal for India.

Jaspal Rana Played a Highly Influential Role in Popularising Shooting as a Sport in India

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय ख्याति प्राप्त शूटर जसपाल राणा के आकस्मिक निधन से मैं स्तब्ध और शोकाकुल हूँ। जसपाल एक उत्कृष्ट खिलाड़ी और कोच होने के साथ-साथ अत्यंत सहज, सरल और बहुत ही नेकदिल इंसान थे। भारत में शूटिंग को एक खेल के रूप में लोकप्रिय बनाने में उनकी बड़ी प्रभावी भूमिका थी। जसपाल… pic.twitter.com/ZwCCJOFkPt — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 12, 2026

Tributes Pour in for the Icon

The sudden passing of the shooting maestro sent shockwaves through the global and domestic sports fraternities. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief online, stating: "I am stunned and grief-stricken by the sudden demise of the internationally renowned shooter Jaspal Rana. Jaspal was not only an exceptional athlete and coach but also an extremely affable, simple, and very kind-hearted person. He played a highly influential role in popularising shooting as a sport in India." NRAI officials added that Rana's sudden departure leaves a profound structural void in India's ongoing preparations for upcoming international championships, noting that his dedication to technical excellence re-established India's status on the global stage.

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