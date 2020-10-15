WWE superstar and actor John Cena married his long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh on Monday (October 12, 2020) in a private ceremony. The ceremony was held in Tampa, Florida and was attended by friends, family and several WWE stars. The couple have been reportedly dating since March of last year and there were rumours of them being engaged earlier this year. John Cena Gushes About BTS On the Jimmy Fallon Show, Says 'The Message They Send To The World Is Special'.

As per a report, Shay is an engineer by profession. John and Shay had sparked engagement rumours earlier in February this year when the two were spotted at an amusement park in San Diego. Shay was then reportedly wearing a ring on her left hand. The WWE superstar had recently tweeted ‘I will be happy if I only get (x). This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy.’ Fast And Furious 9: Vin Diesel, John Cena’s Action-Film Gets Delayed for May 28, 2021 Release.

“I will be happy if I only get (x).” This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 13, 2020

The former WWE champion was last seen in the wrestling ring at WrestleMania 36. The 43-year-old them wrestled ‘the Field’ Bray Wyatt at the Pay-Per-View in a Firefly Fun House match, where he experienced a nightmare-like re-run of his WWE career.

In recent year’s John Cena’s appearances in WWE have been fairly limited but the 16-time World Champion has been making a name for himself in Hollywood. The 43-year-old has featured in moves such as Bumblebee, Daddy’s Home 2 and The Marine. He will also star in the upcoming blockbuster franchise Fast and the Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad

