Gujarat Giants occupy the top spot on the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 points table after the first day's action. Gujarat defeated Telugu Titans to move to the top spot with U Mumba, who picked up a win over UP Yoddhas, in second place. This is just the second day of the season but all teams would be on the lookout for early wins which would give them momentum heading into the season. The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 has already kickstarted and fans are waiting in eagerness to witness some mouth-watering contests this time. Meanwhile, scroll below to check the full updated Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 points table.

The scoring system in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 is a pretty simple one. The winning team receives five points from a match and in case of a draw, both teams share three points apiece. But if a team loses by a margin which is less than seven points, it receives one point. It also has to be noted that the top six teams qualify for the playoffs. Pro Kabaddi League Continues To Develop 38 Technical Officials at Referee Training Camp for PKL Season 10.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Points Table

Pos Teams P W L T SD Pts 1 Gujarat Giants 1 1 0 0 6 5 2 U Mumba 1 1 0 0 3 5 3 UP Yoddhas 1 0 1 0 -3 1 4 Telugu Titans 1 0 1 0 -6 1 5 Bengal Warriors 6 Dabang Delhi KC 7 Bengaluru Bulls 8 Jaipur Pink Panther 9 Puneri Paltan 10 Patna Pirates 11 Haryana Steelers 12 Tamil Thalaivas

(Updated after U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas match)

(Important abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, T-Tie, SD-Score Difference, Pts-Points)

Jaipur Pink Panthers are the reigning champions of the Pro Kabaddi League, having won the title in season 9 with a 33-29 victory over Puneri Paltan in the final. It was also the second time that they captured the title, having won the inaugural season way back in 2014. Patna Pirates remain the most successful team in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, having won the competition thrice, that too on consecutive occasions. U Mumbai, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC have won the Pro Kabaddi League one time each.

