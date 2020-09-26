Kamlesh Nagarkoti finally handed his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. The Rajasthan seamer was drafted in the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2018 IPL season following his good show in the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. However, ahead of the season, Nagarkoti was injured and missed the season. In fact, he went on to miss the 2019 season due to a back injury. But despite that Knight Riders kept him in their squad. In the IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has now been handed the much-awaited IPL debut. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020, Live Score Updates.

Nagarkoti did not feature in Knight Riders’ first season. He was however brought into the playing XI in place of another pacer Sandeep Warrier who had an ordinary first game. As Nagarkoti makes his IPL debut, here are some facts related to the 20-year-old pacer. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

# Nagarkoti was born on December 28, 1999 in Barmer, Rajasthan.

# He made his List A debut against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2017.

# The pacer picked a hat-trick against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2017 and became the first Rajasthan bowler to achieve the feat in a List A cricket.

# In the 2018 U19 World Cup, he picked nine wickets. Second-highest wicket-taker for India in that tournament.

# He was bought by Knight Riders for INR 3 Crores in the IPL 2018 auctions.

These are still early days for Nagarkoti and he is tipped to become a prime member of India’s bowling unit. The pacer is known for bowling in excess of 140kph and is regarded as one of the quickest in India. It will be interesting to see how IPL 2020 unfolds for him, now that he has been handed the debut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2020 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).