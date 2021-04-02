Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is one debate that has been going on since eternity. Now Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Khaleel Ahmed has also picked his favourite during the live chat. On Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer had conducted a live chat where he answered several questions including Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi, his first crush and a lot more. He was also asked about the reason why will SRH win IPL 2021. While making a choice between Ronaldo and Messi, he also said both of these stalwarts are legends. David Warner Sweats it Out in the Nets Along With Team Sunrisers Hyderbad, Kane Williamson Reaches Chennai Ahead of IPL 2021 (Watch Video).

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their first game against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11, 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has reached Chennai. He was seen hitting the nets along with his teammates. Kane Williamson has also reached Chennai and is currently under seven-day long quarantine. The team had shared the videos and pictures of the two cricketers landing in Chennai. They had also shared the video of Warner hitting the nets with the team.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet where Khaleel Ahmed made a choice between Ronaldo and Messi.

Both are the legends but I personally like Ronaldo⚽️ — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 1, 2021

Talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, they had qualified for the playoffs but lost one of the games in the final four. The Orange Army ended their IPL 2020 campaign by being on number three of the points table.

