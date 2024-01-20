The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 was inaugurated after a glittering opening ceremony in Chennai which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19. This edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is a unique one as the multi-sports event is being in south India for the first time. Also, it is a significant edition of the Khelo India Youth Games which sports like squash and also 'Silambam' a weapon-based martial arts form in Tamil Nadu, making their debuts. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally below. Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai (Watch Video).

This is the sixth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The first edition was held in Delhi in 2018 and subsequently, Pune (2019), Guwahati (2020), Haryana (2021) and Bhopal (2022) hosted the other five editions. Tamil Nadu is hosting this sixth edition of the prestigious event, which will see young athletes from all around the country take part in the different sporting events and showcase their skills and talent. On Which Channel Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How to Watch Khelo India Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of KIYG 6th Edition.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally

Rank State Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Tamil Nadu 56 55 50 161 2 West Bengal 41 32 55 128 3 Delhi 39 30 27 96 4 Maharashtra 19 10 19 48 5 Haryana 16 22 26 64

For the full medal tally, check out the Khelo India official websitehttps://youth.kheloindia.gov.in/medal-tally

Out of the five editions, Maharashtra have emerged champions on three occasions (2019, 2020 and 2022) while Haryana came out on top in the other two editions (2018, 2021). This event provides a platform for budding athletes to make it to the next level and this time, like the others, promises to be exciting as well.

