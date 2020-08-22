One of the greatest athletes of all-time and a titanic figure in the NBA who inspired a generation of basketball players, Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 on August 23, 2020 (Sunday). Kobe, a Los Angeles Lakers (LA Lakers) legend and NBA great tragically passed away on January 26 earlier this year after the helicopter he was travelling, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, was involved in a fatal crash. As we celebrate Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday anniversary, Kobe Bryant and LA Lakers fans have already started paying their tributes to the great man. Many are also searching for Kobe Bryant Pictures and HD images for phone and desktop wallpapers as well as mobile screensavers to remember the basketball legend on his birth anniversary. Kobe Bryant Day to Be Observed on August 24, Orange County Pays Tribute to the NBA Legend.

Bryant, who sadly passed away at the age of 41, was one of the most accomplished players in NBA. He won five NBA Championship titles with the Lakers and was an 18-time All-star, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and also the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of NBA league in 2007-08 and finished as the top league scorers in two NBA seasons. Bryant took the NBA to international level and helped the American basketball league prosper by using his popularity. Fans lovingly called him the ‘Black Mamba’. On his 42nd birthday, fans have been searching for Kobe Bryant images and HD wallpapers to pay their respects, tribute and also remember his legacy. Here you can find all Kobe Bryant images and HD pictures for using as wallpapers, background savers and also screensavers.

Bryant made his NBA debut at 18 in 1996 and played 20 seasons for the Lakers before retiring in 2016. He led the Lakers to three consecutive NBA titles between 1999 and 2002 and two more in 2009 and 2010. Bryant retired as the league’s third-highest leading scorer, a feat that has since been surpassed by LeBron James. You can download all these HD images and wallpapers for free.

His 81 points against the Raptors in 2006 is the second-highest single-game total in NBA history and his 60 points against the Utah Jazz in the last game is the most by a player in his final match. Bryant retired as one of the most popular and inspiring athletes and a global basketball ambassador. The world mourned with his tragic passing showing how well he was loved and will be. Rest In Peace Kobe. Mamba Out!

