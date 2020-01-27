Kobe Bryant Demise: UFC Fighter Conor McGregor Reacts to Untimely Passing of LA Lakers Legend (Watch Video)

Kobe Bryant and Conor McGregor (Photo Credits: Twiiter/ Dean Streams, Conor ,McGregor)

The world was left in shock after the sad demise of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020 (Sunday) in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The former NBA star was reportedly on his way to Mamba Sports academy with his daughter when the incident occurred. The sporting fraternity is in a state of grief and have paid their tributes to this great icon and the latest superstar to offer his condolences is UFC fighter, Conor McGregor. Arguably the greatest player of his generation, Kobe holds a special in the hearts of his fans and contemporaries. Kobe Bryant Tragic Death in Helicopter Crash: A Look at Some Memorable Moments of the ‘NBA Legend Gone Too Soon’.

Conor McGregor spoke with Fox News ahead of the televised broadcast of 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday and reacted on the news of Kobe Bryant’s untimely death. ‘It is very sad news’ the former UFC champion said. ‘It’s hard to get up for this event (Grammys), I’m happy to be here but I’m sad at the same time, I don’t know it is just a very sad time.’ The Irishman added. The Notorious one also talked about celebrating the legacy he has left behind, ‘I hope today, and I know today is going be a celebration. We’re going to pick up and begin to celebrate this great man and the legacy he left behind.’ McGregor said. Kobe Bryant, Basketball Legend No More: 8 Inspirational Sayings on Life and Hard Work That Define NBA Legend’s Legacy.

Conor McGregor reacts to the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.pic.twitter.com/iLsNiXihxm — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant’s NBA career was started at a very young age as he was Charlotte Hornets’ 13th in the 1996 NBA draft and was later traded to Lakers, a place where he grew into the legend he is now. Bryant, an 18-time-all-star, led his beloved Lakers to five championship titles in his two-decade-long career and is the fourth-highest scorer in the competition’s history.