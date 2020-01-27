Kobe Bryant Dies at 41 in Helicopter Crash; Twitter Mourns NBA Legend's Demise, Read Tributes
Kobe Bryant Dies at 41. (Photo Credits: Twitter/@DeanStreams)

California, January 27: Kobe Bryant, the legendary American Basketball player, died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, said reports. As soon as the news of the basketball star's death started to trickle in, fans and people from various fields paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter. From anecdotes to memories of the basketball star, fans and celebrities poured their heart out on Twitter. A total of 9 people died in the crash, including Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianni. Kobe Bryant, NBA Legend, Dies At 41 in California Helicopter Crash, Say Reports.

Kobe Bryant was born on August 23, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He declared himself eligible for NBA draft immediately after graduating from high school. He became the second youngest NBA player after he was traded to the Lakers and the 1996-97 season opened. An 18-time All-Star, Bryant led the LA Lakers to five NBA championships. His career lasted for over 20 years in which he scored 33,643 points. He retired from the Lakers in the year 2016.

Bryant played an instrumental role in helping the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships in the National Basketball Association. In the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and the 2012 London Olympic Games, Kobe was a member of the gold medal-winning US men's basketball teams. His death has caused immense grief to the basketball fans.