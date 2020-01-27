Kobe Bryant Dies at 41 in Helicopter Crash; Twitter Mourns NBA Legend's Demise, Read Tributes

Kobe Bryant Dies at 41. (Photo Credits: Twitter/@DeanStreams)

California, January 27: Kobe Bryant, the legendary American Basketball player, died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, said reports. As soon as the news of the basketball star's death started to trickle in, fans and people from various fields paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter. From anecdotes to memories of the basketball star, fans and celebrities poured their heart out on Twitter. A total of 9 people died in the crash, including Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianni. Kobe Bryant, NBA Legend, Dies At 41 in California Helicopter Crash, Say Reports.

Kobe Bryant was born on August 23, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He declared himself eligible for NBA draft immediately after graduating from high school. He became the second youngest NBA player after he was traded to the Lakers and the 1996-97 season opened. An 18-time All-Star, Bryant led the LA Lakers to five NBA championships. His career lasted for over 20 years in which he scored 33,643 points. He retired from the Lakers in the year 2016.

Read the Tributes to Kobe Bryant Below

US President Donald Trump's Condolence Message

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Former US President Barack Obama's Tribute

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Hollywood Actress Whoopi Goldberg Tweeted on Passing Away of the Extraordinary Athlete

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

Fans Can't Believe the News

I can’t wrap my head around this. I was 3 years old when he made it to the league and he left everything on the court. This is just a surreal day that today we lost a GOAT. RIP @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/VzQ6jEiq6s — Suarezd (@Suarezd_1993) January 26, 2020

BBC Broadcaster Holly Hamilton Shared This Video Showing Kobe Talking to His Daughter

Remember watching this a few weeks ago. Kobe Bryant with his daughter 💔 #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/qNPTlqMFbx — Holly Hamilton (@HollyHNews) January 26, 2020

English Sports Analyst Michael Bisping

I am beyond sorry for the loss of Kobe Bryant and all fellow passengers on that fateful flight. He left a legacy few can hold a candle to. Remember, tomorrow is not guaranteed, LIVE YOUR FUCKING LIFE!!! — michael (@bisping) January 26, 2020

ESPN's Tweet

Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn. He was 41. pic.twitter.com/jt4ccu2Rw4 — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

The Ethic That Made Kobe The Legend He Was

LeBron remembered Kobe's words when he was a kid and Bryant came to his basketball camp. “I remember one thing he said: If you want to be great at it, or want to be one of the greats, you’ve got to put the work in,” James said. “There’s no substitution for work.”#KobeForever — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant

As Kevin Hart said, “Legends never die!” RIP Kobe & those who passed. Life is so fragile and unexpected. It doesn’t matter what you do or who you are, it can be taken away at any point. Remember to spend time with your loved ones and prioritise what’s truly important in your life pic.twitter.com/AFcMYkLXN4 — Caspar Lee (@Caspar_Lee) January 26, 2020

Kobe's Daughter is Also Feared Dead

Kobe’s unbelievably talented daughter was also on board. If this tragedy doesn’t move you there is something wrong with you. I just can’t wrap my head around the sadness of this. Give your kids a hug now. Fucking hell. #RIPKobe — Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) January 26, 2020

"Always an Inspiration"

Still remember how stoked I was the first time wearing my Adidas Kobe 2 shoes to basketball summer camp during elementary school. Always an inspiration. RIP Kobe Bryant. — Jardon Maroon (@CaptainSparklez) January 26, 2020

Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar's Tweet

Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna. What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

Tragic Loss

Remembering a special moment between Kobe & LeBron after Kobe's final game in Cleveland in 2016. Rest in peace Kobe, his daughter, Gianna, & the victims of the helicopter crash in CA. Our deepest condolences to all who feel the heavy weight of such tragic loss. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/5kISd2tB3c — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) January 27, 2020

Madison Square Garden Lit up in Purple and Gold in Memory of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant

LOOK: The Madison Square Garden lit up in purple and gold in memory of NBA icon Kobe Bryant. Noah K. Murray, USA Today Sports via Reuters #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/V0FRR2lhvU — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 27, 2020

Bryant played an instrumental role in helping the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships in the National Basketball Association. In the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and the 2012 London Olympic Games, Kobe was a member of the gold medal-winning US men's basketball teams. His death has caused immense grief to the basketball fans.