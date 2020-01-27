Kobe Bryant Dies at 41, Sports Fraternity Across the World Pays Tribute to Lakers Legend Who Died in Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credits: Twitter/@DeanStreams)

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on in California Sunday. The world is in a state of mourning as it has lost one of its greatest sporting icons. Various sports stars and teams have paid their tribute to the Basketball behemoth. Bryant, widely celebrated as one of the greatest players in the game ranks fourth in the NBA all-time scoring list and led his beloved Lakers to five championship titles and was an 18-time all-star in an illustrious career that lasted for two decades. Kobe Bryant Dies at 41 in Helicopter Crash; Twitter Mourns NBA Legend's Demise, Read Tributes.

Son of former NBA player Joe Bryant, Kobe declared himself for the 1996 NBA draft after graduating from high school and was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 13th pick. After being traded to the Lakers, Bryant earned himself a reputation as a high-flyer and soon became a fan favourite. Bryant’s name is etched in golden letters in Lakers history as he is the all-time leading point’s scorer in the franchise history and in his third full season as a pro was selected to start the all-star game and he would continue to be selected to start the game for 18-consecutive years until his retirement, an all-time record. Kobe has a record that very few can match, he reached the 40 points mark in eight seasons and eleven times he had 10 or more assists, earning him the nickname ‘Magic Mamba’ after the great Magic Johnson. Kobe Bryant, NBA Legend, Dies At 41 in California Helicopter Crash, Say Reports.

Sports Fraternity Pay their Tributes

FC Barcelona

Shocked by the death of @KobeBryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wGhF4xouVL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2020

Former Lakers Team-mate Player Pau Gasol

Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Basketball Hall Of Fame

The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for this year’s #20HoopClass and an icon of the game. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Bryant Family and those affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/ltkHLwQ4qS — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) January 27, 2020

UFC Legend Micheael Bisping

I am beyond sorry for the loss of Kobe Bryant and all fellow passengers on that fateful flight. He left a legacy few can hold a candle to. Remember, tomorrow is not guaranteed, LIVE YOUR FUCKING LIFE!!! — michael (@bisping) January 26, 2020

Andres Iniesta

Terrible. Muy triste. Mis pensamientos y oraciones contigo y tu familia. Descansa en paz. pic.twitter.com/Z55QGUxF0o — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) January 26, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah

Ronaldinho

Descanse em paz, meu amigo 🙏🏿 😭 pic.twitter.com/vRqNRyoIhp — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) January 26, 2020

Indiana Pacers

UFC Great Daniel Cormier

Thank you for choosing me KB. Thank you for trusting me with this show that meant so much to you. It was your brainchild. We will honor you with every episode. You were just the best, and getting to know you is something I’ll never forget. #ripmamba pic.twitter.com/w1qGZ2gNxm — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 27, 2020

VVS Laxman

My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant Family and others involved in the tragedy. Kobe was an icon and an inspiration for many athletes. His unfortunate passing is a loss to world sports. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/4nbSBbhW46 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 27, 2020

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

After conquering everything in the court, the legend proved himself in the film industry as well. Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for producing a short animated film called Dear Basketball which came out in 2017. It was a tribute to Kobe’s poem written in The Player’s Tribune, Chicago in 2017, which made him the first NBA player to win this prestigious award.