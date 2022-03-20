Lakshya Sen will take on Viktor Axelson in the finals of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022. The clash will be played at Court 1 of the Utilita Arena Birmingham on March 20, 2022 (Sunday) as both players look to become the champions. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelson, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lakshya Sen Joins This Elite List of Indian Shuttlers to Qualify for Final of All England Open Badminton Championships.

Lakshay Sen secured his place in the finals of the competition by defeating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, becoming only the fifth Indian shuttler to qualify for the summit clash of the competition. Meanwhile, Viktor Axelson has been sensational in the tournament and will look to add another title.

When Is Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelson, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final Match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelson clash in the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final will be held on March 20, 2022 (Sunday) at Court 1 of the Utilita Arena Birmingham. It has a tentative start time of 08:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelson, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 in India. The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelson clash is expected to be telecasted on MTVIndia or History TV.

How To Watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelson, All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final Live Streaming

Those unable to watch the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelson clash on TV can turn to inline platforms. Voot Select will provide the live streaming of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2022 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).