Mumbai City FC consolidated their position on top of the ISL 2020-21 points table after beating Chennaiyin FC 2-1 at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday. The victory took Mumbai City FC three points clear at the top while Chennaiyin FC continue to languish at eighth with only one win in four matches. Mumbai also extended their winning streak to four games. In contrast, Chennaiyin FC, who started the season with a win have now lost successive matches and are winless in their last three. Jakub Sylvestr put Chennaiyin FC ahead in the 40th minute after getting to the end of a low cross from Lallinanzuala Chhangte. But Hernan Santana equalised for Mumbai from a corner at the brisk of half-time. Adam le Fondre then scored the winner 15 minutes from time to seal the victory. Read Story

F1 driver Nikita Mazepin found himself in trouble after sharing an inappropriate video on social media. The 21-year-old Russian driver, who was signed by Haas F1 team earlier this week and will race for them F1 2020-21 Championship, posted a video where he was seen inappropriately touching a woman in the backseat of a car. He later deleted the video and apologised. Read Full Story

Dambulla Viking climbed to second in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 points table after Galle Gladiators by four wickets. They are level on points with table leaders Jaffna Stallions with a game in hand. Kandy Tuskers beat Jaffna Stallion by six wickets in the other match to register their second win in IPL 2020. Asela Gunaratne was the star for Kandy Tuskers.

Real Madrid face the danger of dropping down to the UEFA Europa League if they fail to beat Borussia Monchengladbach in their final Group B match. If Real lose and Inter Milan win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the other match of the group, Zinedine Zidane’s side could be left without European football for the rest of the season. Inter Milan also face a similar fate if they fail to beat Shakhtar.