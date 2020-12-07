India beat Australia by six wickets to win the second T20I match and clinch the three-match series with a game remaining. T Natarajan starred with the ball for the visitors while all of their batsmen made important contributions with Shikhar Dhawan hitting a fifty, captain Virat Kohli scoring 40 from 24 balls and Hardik Pandya leading the team to victory with a knock of 42 runs in 22 deliveries. India have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The win was also their 10th consecutive win in T20Is and extended their T20I series unbeaten record to seven series, six of which including this they have won. Meanwhile, keep an eye on this space for all latest sports news, updates, transfer rumours and match results that take place throughout the day. Read Full Story Here.

Ajinkya Rahane scored an unbeaten century in the India A vs Australia A 1st practise match and spend some valuable time at the crease of the day 1 of the practise match. Cheteshwar Pujara, another batting mainstay in India’s Test team, scored a half-century. Rahane will want to continue where he had left off in the opening day when day 2 begins in Sydney.

Jehan Daruvala became the first Indian racing driver to win a Formula 2 race after he clinched the Sakhir race 2020 title. The 22-year-old is the first from the subcontinent to achieve a podium finish. He came third at Bahrain GP and then won the title at season’s final race. Read Full Story.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 in the North London derby reclaim the top position in the Premier League points table. Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane scored the goals for Spurs as they moved two points clear on top of the standings. Arsenal, after their second consecutive defeat and four successive winless league matches, are just seven points clear of the relegation zone.