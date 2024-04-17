Records are created, championships are won, medals are retained and many more individual accolades are received in year-long seasons in the world of sport. Athletes from different sports might have topped their field of expertise but there is one major trophy to be handed out on 22nd April – Laureus World Sports Awards. ‘The Laureus’ is recognised as the ‘Ultimate Global Athletes’ Award’ and remains the gold standard for the stars of world sport, who each year hope to see their names added to a list of winners that includes all-time greats. Usain Bolt Heads Global Sports Stars Attending Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 in Madrid.

The nominees for the esteemed awards were declared on 26th February. The nominees were selected by over 1,300 members of Laureus' global media panel in the seven main award categories. The International Paralympic Committee also voted on the final nominees for the World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award. While there have been great displays by multiple star performers in various sports, the following are the nominees for the World Sportswoman of the Year award. Laureus World Sports Awards 2024: Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic and Other Nominees for World Sportsman of the Year.

Nominees for World Sportswoman of the Year at Laureus World Sports Awards 2024

Sr. No. Player Sport 1 Aitana Bonmatí Football 2 Shericka Jackson Track and Field Athlete 3 Faith Kipyegon Track and Field Athlete 4 Sha'Carri Richardson Track and Field Athlete 5 Mikaela Shiffrin Alpine Skiing 6 Iga Swiatek Tennis

The 2024 Laureus World Sports Award ceremony will be held on April 22nd in Madrid. The grand ceremony will have all the esteemed players - past and present - to honour the 'Sportsperson of the Year'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2024 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).