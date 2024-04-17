There are many awards in every sport that honour the achievements of a player in their field. These winners are the star performers in that particular sport during the given time frame. Winning an award among these 'elite' players is a clear sign of 'greatness' for any athlete. Although all sports require a mixture of different skill sets, the athletes have one thing in common - to be the best in what they do. The Laureus World Sports Award is an accolade that identifies and honours one such athlete who has performed exceptionally well. International Olympic Committee Launches Official Game for Paris Olympics 2024.

The 2024 Laureus World Sports Award ceremony will be held on April 22nd in Madrid. The grand ceremony will have all the esteemed players - past and present - to honour the 'Sportsperson of the Year'. The nominations were announced on February 26th. Usain Bolt Heads Global Sports Stars Attending Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 in Madrid.

Nominees for World Sportsman of the Year at Laureus World Sports Awards 2024

Sr. No Player Sport 1 Novak Djokovic Tennis 2 Lionel Messi Football 3 Erling Haaland Football 4 Max Verstappen F1 Racer 5 Noah Lyles Track and Field Athletics (Sprinter) 6 Mondo Duplantis Track and Field Athletics (Pole Vaulter)

The nominees were selected by over 1,300 members of Laureus' global media panel in the seven main award categories, while the International Paralympic Committee also voted on the final nominees for the World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award. This group of six nominees are among the most decorated and talented athletes in the world, and 2023 saw the fullest expression of their sporting genius.

