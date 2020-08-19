LeBron James and LA Lakers players sent a strong message to every one of Tuesday as they donned a modified ‘MAGA’ hats to call for justice from Breonna Taylor, an EMT worker from Louisville who was shot to death by Police in her apartment in March. In recent months, NBA players have been vocal about social justice as after the season’s resumption, players have knelt on one knee during the US National Anthem in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement. NBA Players Take a Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement As League Restarts in Florida.

Ahead of the Game 1 of their first-round play-offs against Portland Trailblazers, LA Lakers, led by LeBron James were seen wearing modified versions of Donald Trump’s MAGA hats. The design had the usual ‘Make America’ at first but ‘Great Again’ was crossed out and the words ‘Arrest the Cops who Killed Breonna Taylor’ were added after that. Along with the hat, LeBron James also wore a T-Shirt which read ‘By Any Means’

LeBron James

View this post on Instagram By Any Means‼️ Lets Get It 👑 #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor❤️✊🏾 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 18, 2020 at 3:40pm PDT

Demand Justice

The LA Lakers star has been very vocal as a social activist and following the game in an interview said ‘Taylor had a bright future and her life was taken away from her and there've been no arrests and no justice, not only for her but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, which was unjust. That's what it's about.’

Speaking of the game, Lakers, who were the top seed in the Western Conference for the play-offs, were beaten by Portland Trailblazers in the opening game at the AdventHealth Arena. Damian Lillard was once again brilliant for the Portland side as he scored 34 points while Anthony Davis scored 28 for the Los Angeles team.

Meanwhile, James finished with a triple double of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists – becoming the first player in league history to have at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game. This was James' 24th career playoff triple double.

