Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Send Social Media into Frenzy After Monaco GP Kiss Goes Viral (Watch Video)

The glitz and glamour of the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco 2026 witnessed an off-track moment that eclipsed the high-speed drama, as Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian shared a highly publicized kiss that has since taken the internet by storm. The embrace, which occurred on Sunday, June 7, 2026, solidified weeks of social media speculation surrounding the celebrity duo's relationship. F1: Shreyas Iyer Named Brand Ambassador for F1 Official Programme in India.

Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian's Monaco GP Kiss Goes Viral

The moment Lewis Hamilton gently moved Kim Kardashian to a different spot so he could get a clear view. What a way to treat a mother of four. pic.twitter.com/Kw3uFMZJcF — Agent Big Wiz (@MachalaaAgent) June 7, 2026

Hamilton, 41, driving for Ferrari, secured a commendable second-place finish in the eighth round of the 2026 Formula One World Championship, held at the iconic Circuit de Monaco. Following the race, the seven-time world champion was seen blowing a kiss from the podium towards Kardashian, 46, who was reportedly recording the moment on her phone and smiling. He later greeted her with a kiss on the cheek and a hug amidst the post-race celebrations.

Romance in the Fast Lane

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend served as a public affirmation of a romance that has been steadily building momentum since early 2026. Kardashian had "hard-launched" their relationship on June 1, 2026, sharing images on Instagram of the pair enjoying a bike ride. Prior to this, their sightings together at high-profile events like the Super Bowl, romantic getaways in Paris and the UK's Cotswolds, and even trips to Japan and Coachella, had fueled intense media speculation.

Hamilton, typically private about his personal life, subtly acknowledged Kardashian's presence. When questioned by reporters about having a "high-profile supporter" during the Monaco weekend, he responded, "It's amazing to have her come this weekend and to have that support. It's amazing to have good people around you, good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day." Sources close to the couple suggest their relationship, which began with a friendship, has become very serious, with both committed to making it work despite their demanding schedules. Max Verstappen's F1 Retirement Speculation Intensifies Amidst Ongoing Red Bull Engineer Exit Rumours.

Monaco GP Highlights

While the celebrity interaction stole headlines, the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix itself was a thrilling event. Hamilton's second-place finish for Ferrari marked his third podium of the season, positioning him behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes). The race, officially named the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco 2026, commenced at 3:00 PM local time (UTC+2) on Sunday, June 7, and comprised 78 demanding laps around the 3.337-kilometer Circuit de Monaco.

The video of the kiss quickly circulated across social media platforms, with fans and news outlets alike eagerly discussing the high-profile coupling. The Monaco Grand Prix once again proved to be a magnet for both sporting spectacle and star-studded celebrity moments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).