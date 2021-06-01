There has been a countrywide protest in Brazil after President Jair Bolsonaro dismissed COVID-19 as 'some flu' which only claimed the lives of half a million. This statement surely did not go down well with the citizens of the nation as they staged huge protests in the country. Post this, F1 star Lewis Hamilton also took to social media and rendered his support to the protest. The Mercedes star took to his Instagram story and posted the video of the protest. He shared the video with a caption, "My heart’s with you." Lewis Hamilton Surprised to See Ferrari's Improvement After Charles Leclerc Tops in Second Practice Session At 2021 Monaco GP.

In Rio de Janeiro, about 10,000 people had gathered on the streets and protested against the President. Similar protests were observed in the other cities. The increasing death toll has actually led to the anger of people in Brazil. One of them even said that they will gather daily on the streets until the Government does not fall. The other protestor said that they can't afford to lose more people to COVID-19. This is not the first time that Lewis Hamilton rendered his support to causes. Even during the Black Live Matter movement, Hamilton had posted a tweet on social media to support the cause.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Lewis Hamilton:

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about Lewis Hamilton, he will soon be seen in action during the live event of Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021. He lost the Monaco GP 2021 and came seventh on the track. Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be the one who walked away with a win at the Monaco GP 2021.

