Mike Tyson Continues Preparation for Boxing Return, ‘I Am Back’ Says Former Heavyweight Champion in Latest Workout Video

Mike Tyson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former World Heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson continued preparation for his return to the boxing ring. The 53-year-old, who last played a boxing bout in 2005, teased his fans about his possible return with another video that ended with the message “I am back.” Just last week Tyson announced that he was considering a return to the boxing ring and play some exhibition boxing bouts to raise money for charity. Tyson raised alarms when he posted a video of himself training and involved in a workout last week. Mike Tyson Weight Loss: Boxing Legend’s Dramatic Body Transformation As He Prepares for Return.

“Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter,” Tyson captioned the second video of him working out and training as he preps for a return into the boxing ring. In the video, Tyson can be seen in complete shape and he shows that he still possesses the punching power, speed and skills that allowed him to become the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC, IBF titles. The ferocious power of his punches just reminds why he was one of the most fearsome punchers in the boxing ring.

Mike Tyson is Back

Many challengers have popped up to play bouts against ‘Iron Mike’ when he returns to the boxing ring. "He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old. Like I said before, 53-years-old but when he puts his mind to it, his body inside the ring - he changes," Tyson's trainer and MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN earlier.

Mike Tyson Preps for Boxing Return

Tyson retired from boxing after a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005 and could join the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao in coming out of retirement for exhibition matches. Many have already challenged the former World Heavyweight champion with former New Zealand Rugby great Sonny Bill Williams and Evander Holyfield among the favourites to play the first bout.