Social media is indeed a powerful weapon in the modern-day world as it allows you to showcase your skills and talent to people worldwide. Owing to the fact, many talented individuals have become an overnight sensation with their prowess. Recently, a video of an Indian kid doing front flipping has been doing rounds on the internet which has left the netizens jaw-dropped. The little boy can be seen doing a flurry of cartwheeling and that too on an uneven surface. Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci was left impressed after coming across the clip as she praised the young boy. Nadia Comaneci Held Two Kids Get an Admission at The Sports Authority of India Eastern Centre.

“Very very impressed (hand-clapping emoji). Great talent,” Nadia wrote on Twitter after a fan asked the Olympic-medal winner to present her opinion on the kid. Nadia’s remark didn’t take long in getting viral as Indian fans were enthralled seeing the legendary gymnast praising a talent of their nation. Notably, the 59-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best gymnasts ever and is also credited for globalizing the sport worldwide. During her illustrious career, Comaneci won nine Olympic medals and four World Artistic Gymnastics Championship medals. Meanwhile, let’s look at how she reacted to the viral video of the inspiring Indian gymnast.

Watch Video!!

Future Gold medalist in gymnastics. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/k7J0Y4uoPX — Rukshmanii kumari (@KumariRukshmani) January 23, 2021

Nadia Impressed!!

Very very impressed👏🏻👏🏻. Great talent — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) January 24, 2021

Notably, this is not the first time Nadia has reacted to a video of Indian kids cartwheeling video. In 2019, the legendary gymnast shared a video of two kids doing cartwheeling in school uniform. She even helped those kids get an admission at the Sports Authority of India Eastern Centre.

