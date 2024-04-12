The NBA 2023-24 regular season is nearly winding up with just two games per team remaining to play. Fans are looking at the schedules for the postseason, with all teams' rankings nearly set. Denver Nuggets performed consistently, living up to the ‘defending champions' tag in the 2023-24 regular season. They are currently leading the Western Conference with 56 wins from 80 games played. But Eastern powerhouse Boston Celtics outperformed everyone with the best record (62-18) in the NBA 2023-24 regular season. NBA 2023-24 Playoffs Scenarios: Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers Confirm Play-in Spots; Dominant Boston Celtics Secure Home Court Advantage.

While both these teams have a strong claim at the NBA 2024 championship, 18 other teams are also in the hunt for the coveted title including multiple championship winners like Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls. Taking place between mid-April and mid-June and featuring several of the sport’s biggest stars and names spread across almost a dozen-and-a-half teams, it looks set to be another classic capstone to the campaign for fans as they aim to cheer on their favourites.

When are the NBA 2023-24 Playoffs?

Play-in Matches will start from April 16 while the first-round matches of the NBA 2023-24 matches will start from April 20. Winners from each conference will play in the NBA finals series– scheduled to start on Mat 21st. The matches are scheduled from 05:00 AM to 09:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)depending on the teams and venue of the match. Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ Song from ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Played At Half-Time During Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of NBA 2023-24 Playoffs?

In India, Sports18 has broadcasting rights to the NBA regular season and post-season games. Fans can watch the NBA 2023-24 playoffs on Sports 18 channels. On Weekends, fans can also tune into MTV and VH1 channels for the live telecast of the NBA postseason games.

How to Get Live Streaming of NBA 2023-24 Playoffs in India?

The NBA 2023–24 season free live streaming will be available on JioCinema App. Fans can also use an NBA League pass to watch live streaming of the NBA 2023-24 playoffs, which is on a chargeable basis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2024 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).