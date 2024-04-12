After 80 games behind, 20 teams are ready to battle for the 2024 Larry O’Brien Trophy. Although there are still two games to play in the regular season for each team, the 20 qualified teams are confirmed as the remaining teams are four to six games behind 10th place. Detroit Pistons continued to stay at the bottom of the table for the second consecutive season, while the addition of Victor Wembanyama hardly helped the Spurs to better their record in the league. NBA 2023-24: Boston Celtics Become First Team in NBA to Shoot No Free Throws in Game, Sets Record During BOS Vs MIL Match.

Talking about the qualified teams, the Boston Celtics have been a dominant force in the league and hold a home-court advantage with the best record in the season. From the West though, it's a three-team battle for the top spot. Defending Champions Nuggets hold a game advantage over the second-seed Minnesota Timberwolves. They are tied 2-2 in the season series. Also, the most improved team of the season – the Oklahoma City Thunders is in third place.

While there is a tussle at the top of the table, mid-table tables will look to secure precious sixth seed. Three California-based teams, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are confirmed to advance to play-in matchups. The fourth team to enter play-in games could either be the Phoenix Suns or New Orleans Pelicans.

Teams Qualified for the NBA 2023-24 Postseason Matches

Eastern Conference Western Conference Boston Celtics Denver Nuggets Milwaukee Bucks Minnesota Timberwolves New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunders Cleveland Cavaliers Los Angeles Clippers Orlando Magic Dallas Mavericks Indiana Pacers New Orleans Pelicans Philadelphia 76ers Phoenix Suns Miami Heat Sacramento Kings Chicago Bulls Golden State Warriors Atlanta Hawks Los Angeles Lakers

(As per rankings on April 12, 2024)

Eastern Conference has a clearer picture. Powerhouse Boston Celtics hold home-court advantage in the playoffs topping all NBA rankings. After a shaky start, the Milwaukee Bucks secured second pace in the East, while the New York Knicks – riding on Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson's offence acquired third position in the East.

Philadelphia 76ers dropped to seventh place due to their struggles in the ‘injured Embiid phase’, while Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks confirm play-in games with some favourable results in the second half of the season. Play-in matches will start from April 16, while first-round playoff games will start from 20th April.

