After 25 weeks (and 82 games) basketball fans around the world have a clear picture of the NBA 2023-24 postseason. Many expected teams made it to the bracket and can now challenge for the NBA 2024 championship. Teams like the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies missed out on the postseason due to injuries and trades while the ‘underfire’ Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans managed to hang on till the end. After the ‘last shot made’ in the regular season, the following is the schedule for the NBA 2024 playoffs. NBA 2023-24: Boston Celtics Become First Team in NBA to Shoot No Free Throws in Game, Sets Record During BOS Vs MIL Match.

Eastern Conference 2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule -

Boston Celtics claimed the top spot in the East after seven seasons’ wait. But the side was dominant on the court and has the best record (64-18) in the NBA 2023-24 season. They will hold the home-court advantage throughout the postseason. Considering their home-court supremacy this season, the side could even end a 16-year wait for the title. The Philadelphia 76ers on the other hand experienced a free fall to seventh place and so did two-time conference finalists Miami Heat who finished eighth this season.

Play-in games

EPI1 - 7/8 Game: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers; 18th April

EPI2 - 9/10 Game: Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls; 18th April

EPI3 – Winner of EPI1 vs Loser of EPI1, 20th April

NBA Current Standings and Schedule

THE BRACKET IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/guxcNaGEFf — NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2024

Match First Round Dates EPI3 Winner vs Boston Celtics 22nd April EPI1 Winner vs New York Knicks 21st April Indiana Pacers (6th) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3rd) 22nd April Orlando Magic (5th) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (4th) 21st April

Western Conference 2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule -

Oklahoma City Thunder’s win at home and their season series record against Denver Nuggets allowed the OKC to take top spot in the West. It was a remarkable feat for the young side, who exerted clutch plays to win important games throughout the season. This put defending champions Denver Nuggets at the second position in the standings. Multiple championship winners like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors secured a place in the play-in games.

Play-in games

WPI1 - 7/8 Game: L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 17th April

WPI2 - 9/10 Game: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 17th April

WPI3 – Winner of EPI1 vs Loser of EPI1, 19th April

Match First Round Dates WPI3 Winner vs Oklahoma City Thunders 22nd April WPI3 Winner vs New York Knicks 21st April Phoenix Suns (6th) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (3rd) 21nd April Dallas Mavericks (5th) vs LA Clippers (4th) 22st April

The second round and conference finals schedule will be confirmed as soon as related first-round matches are completed. The 2024 NBA finals dates are confirmed though as Eastern Conference Champions will face Western Conference Champion in the best-of-seven series from 6th June.

