NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend in Indiana started with a bang. Team Jalen and Team Shannon emerged victorious in their respective categories, but it’s just the beginning. There are many more exciting and enticing events ahead for Basketball fans. The 2024 NBA All-Star weekend has traditional events like a Skills challenge contest, a Three-Point shooting contest and also ever entertaining and thoughtful slam dunk contest. NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend: Team Shannon Wins Ruffles Celebrity Game Against Team Stephen A, Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Grabs MVP Award.

NBA also have added one more event to spice up the weekend with a shooting competition between WNBA and NBA stars. While the 2024 NBA All-Star will be an introduction to such an event, it already has generated a huge craze amongst the fans. Let us go through every event happening on Saturday night (ET).

Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu Rules Explained

So, the NBA vs. WNBA 3-point contest was born. This is the first time a WNBA player is going to be featured playing basketball during the NBA’s All-Star weekend. Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu are shooting above 40% in games, and we can expect to double the production from both sharpshooters in the face-to-face competition with no defender in front.

Their head-to-head matchup will work similarly to the NBA’s regular 3-point contest rules. There will be five racks of five balls situated at the main shooting locations at the 3-point line. On four racks, four balls will be regular, worth one point, and one will be a “money” ball, worth two points. The fifth rack will be all “money” balls and Ionescu and Curry can both choose which position they want that rack to be at. There will also be two Starry Range balls from deep shot locations, which will be worth three points. They will have 70 seconds to make all of the shots. NBA All-Star 2024 Weekend: Team Jalen Wins Rising Stars Trophy, Bennedict Mathurin Wins MVP award.

AT & T Slam Dunk Contest

Who would miss the most entertaining and innovative slam dunk contest in the NBA All-Star Weekend? This year we have experienced and new faces on the hardwood challenging defending champion Mac McClung Gary Payton, Mitch Richmond, Dominique Wilkins, Fred Jones and Darnell Hillman will serve as judges on All-Star Saturday Night. Check out the complete list of contestants here.

Three-Point shooting contest

Tyrese Halliburton will look to topple seven other opponents to win the Pacers' first-ever three-point shooting competition winner. Through Stephen Curry will be busy locking horns against Sabrina Ionescu, Haliburton still has some tough competition for the title. Check out the complete list of contestants here.

Skills Challenge Contest

The 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday night will tip off with the skills challenge, Tyrese Haliburton will lead the home team while challenging them will be top picks and All-Star trio. Individual skills of dribbling and passing will be tested in the event. Check out the complete list of contestants here.

