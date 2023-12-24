NBA games always kept the fans on the hook with their high-flying actions, tactical performances, and close contests between teams. But with it, unexpected twists and clutch plays in the game mesmerized and entertained fans a lot inking every play in their memory. NBA games on Christmas day have also left many fans in ‘aw’ with blockbuster match-ups and high-flying action in the annual mega Gala event. Big game players target the Christmas Day games – to immortalize themselves. Let us revisit some of the most memorable and entertaining NBA Christmas Day Games in the NBA’s recent history. In reality, there are many unforgettable games including a triple-double performance by LeBron James against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010 or Derrick Rose with his clutch shot in the dying minutes of the game to complete a come-back from an 11-point deficit in 2011 – but we are emphasizing only on high magnitude games which had a history and star power in the game – already creating an aura around the match-up. NBA Christmas Day Games 2023: Six of Top-10 Most Viewed Basketball Athletes on Social Media to Feature in Special Fixtures

1986 NBA Christmas Day Game: Patrick Ewing hitting a Buzzer Beater on Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls- People always cherish memories of games involving Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 90’s. Master of the game and one of the dominant franchises of the ’90s decade took the NBA to a whole new level – commercially redefining the world of sport. No doubt MJ was a common name on the Christmas Day games however, his first one was tragic.

Playing against star-studded franchise New York Knicks young Jordan scored 30 points trying to lift the Bulls. But Patrick Ewing played hero after making the game-winning putback. He grabbed an offensive rebound and put the game to bed with his strong finish. The big man had a monstrous game with 28 points and 17 rebounds. The game was certainly one of the biggest in the rivalry between the Bulls and Knicks.

2004 NBA Christmas Day Game: Shaquille O’Neal returns to LA to beat Kobe Bryant and the Lakers- After completing a three-peat (2000-2002 Championships) with the Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004. Finals MVP in all three championships- Big Diesel took it personally and went big against his former employers. The two of the biggest stars of that period faced each other on Christmas Day in Shaq's return to L.A. Kobe Bryant needed a win to prove that the Lakers belonged to him, while Shaq needed a win to show that the team won the title because of him.

The game needed an extra period to decide a winner. Bryant finished the game with 42 points and had a chance to win the game for the Lakers in the final possession. But Mamba couldn’t sink the potential game-winning 3-pointer losing a big game on a grand stage. On the other hand, Shaq and his new star partner - Dwyane Wade had double-doubles of their own. Shaq had the last laugh finishing the game with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Wade registered 29 points and 10 assists. NBA Christmas Day Games Records: A Look Back at Some of the Best Performances Ahead of 2023 Annual Holiday Special Fixtures

2016 NBA Christmas Day Game: Cleveland Cavaliers prove themselves again against Golden State Warriors –

After an unthinkable comeback from a 1-3 deficit in the 2016 NBA finals against Golden State Warriors – the Cleveland Cavaliers were on a mission to prove their mantle in the league. The first big match-up was perfect for LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, who wanted to prove themselves again against the best of the bests – Golden State Warriors. With stakes high during Christmas, none of the teams wanted to give in. As a result, this game easily tops the list as the best Christmas game in NBA history.

The Greatest NBA Christmas Day Game: Warriors vs. Cavs (2016) pic.twitter.com/okrMbeQKO4 — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) August 11, 2023

The addition of Kevin Durant in the offseason handed the Warriors more star power, while it only motivated the Cleveland Cavaliers to play harder. Despite the odds against the Cavs, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James once again did their magic on Christmas. With a mountain of double-digit deficit early in the fourth, James and Irving delivered big. Irving scored 25 points, dished out 10 dimes, and made the game-winning fadeaway jumper in an instant NBA Christmas classic. He also set a record with seven steals in an NBA Christmas game. LBJ dropped 31 points and 13 rebounds

1995 NBA Christmas Day Game: A finals rematch – a chance for Orlando Magic to Avenge the finals loss against Houston Rockets-

The intensity of the NBA Christmas games reached a new level when NBA finalists were put against each other on the big day. Young Shaq had it all to win the NBA title early in his career, but instead towering presence of Hakeem Olajuwon won the Houston Rockets franchises’ back-to-back championships in 1995. So it was either a chance for the defending champions to reassert their mastery or a chance for the runner-up to seek vengeance – especially after a sweep. The first-ever Christmas Day Finals rematch added extra spice to the high-octane game.

Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets were looking to level the Chicago Bulls’ level of dominance by going for a three-peat. In the Christmas game, Olajuwon delivered a massive stat line of 30 points 12 rebounds, and six assists doing it all for the champs. But Penny Hardaway drilled a game-winning teardrop off an isolation play. Shaq also matched Olajuwon in the paint area scoring 22 points and grabbing 18 rebounds to win the game for the home side. NBA Announces Celebrations of the First-Ever World Basketball Day On December 21

While these games have left long-lasting impressions in fans’ memories, the 2023 NBA Christmas games also have similar ingredients with different flavours to keep fans on their toes. Games like Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks see classic rivalries, old teammates going against each other and also recent NBA Champions battling out on the Festive Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2023 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).