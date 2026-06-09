The 2026 NBA Finals are heating up, with the New York Knicks holding a precarious 2-1 lead over the San Antonio Spurs as Game 4 looms. Following the Spurs' crucial 115-111 victory in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Monday, June 8, the series shifts dramatically, setting the stage for an intense showdown on Wednesday, June 11 as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Donald Trump Becomes First US President To Attend NBA Finals, Gets Booed During National Anthem (Video).

The Knicks, who had swept the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals, entered the Finals with significant momentum, including an impressive 11-game playoff winning streak that was snapped by the Spurs in Game 3. San Antonio, led by the towering Victor Wembanyama, overcame the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling seven-game Western Conference Finals to reach this stage, setting up a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals.

Game 4 is scheduled at Madison Square Garden in New York, where the Knicks will seek to reassert their dominance on their home court. The series has already seen its share of drama, with the Knicks securing two road victories to open the Finals before the Spurs' spirited Game 3 performance, fueled by Wembanyama's 32 points and Stephon Castle's 23. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 32 points in Game 3, supported by OG Anunoby's 28 points. Donald Trump Booed at Madison Square Garden During Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game, Videos Go Viral.

2026 NBA Finals Schedule

Game Date Time (ET) Venue Series Score Game 1 Wednesday, June 3 8:30 PM Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Knicks 1-0 Game 2 Friday, June 5 8:30 PM Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Knicks 2-0 Game 3 Monday, June 8 8:30 PM Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks 2-1 Game 4 Wednesday, June 10 8:30 PM Madison Square Garden, New York - Game 5* Saturday, June 13 8:30 PM Frost Bank Center, San Antonio - Game 6* Tuesday, June 16 8:30 PM Madison Square Garden, New York - Game 7* Friday, June 19 8:30 PM Frost Bank Center, San Antonio -

*If needed

Where to Watch the NBA Finals 2026

Fans globally can tune into the action through various platforms:

USA: The entire series is broadcast nationally on ABC. Streaming options include ESPN Unlimited, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV (in select markets), and DirecTV Stream.

UK: Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive streaming rights for the Finals. Sky Sports covers earlier playoff rounds, and NBA League Pass is also available for comprehensive coverage.

India: Select games are available for free on the NBA YouTube channel. NBA League Pass provides full access.

Australia: ESPN broadcasts every game via Kayo Sports, Foxtel, and Disney+. NBA League Pass is also an option for fans.

The Knicks are aiming to end a 53-year championship drought, while the Spurs look to build a new dynasty around their young star. Game 4 promises to be a critical juncture in this thrilling contest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NBA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).