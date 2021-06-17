The NBA 2021 playoffs were played in May 2021 and the fans surely could not contain their excitement for playoff matches which was seen on the Internet also. The matches began on May 22, 2021, and will end with the finals in July. The Google trends reflected that the netizens could not stop going gaga over a few playoff games. Lakers vs Suns was one game that garnered a maximum number of fans and ranked on number one of the trends. 2021 NBA Finals: Playoff Dates, Teams, Where To Watch And Everything To Know About Basketball League.

Clippers vs Mavericks was the second game that garnered a lot of attention from the fans and was on number two of the Google trends. Nets vs bucks stood on number three of the trends. Suns vs Nuggets and Hawks vs 76ers were all the matches that stood in the top five trends. Suns vs Nuggets is placed on number four and the Hawks vs 76ers is on number five.

Now, let's have a look at the top trend pattern which was reflected on Google:

Trends on social media (Photo Credits: Google Trends)

For now, all teams from the Eastern and Western Conference will lock horns with each other in the finals of the tournament. In the morning we witnessed the match between Jazz and Clippers where the latter walked away with a win. The scoreboard for Jazz and Clippers read 111-119. Bucks vs Nets will be the next game which will be held on Friday morning at 6.30 am IST.

