Mid-season trades are always exciting. While the Los Angeles Lakers benefitted last season with the trades they made before the NBA All-Star game, Andrew Wiggins’ acquisition by the Warriors proved even more fruitful in 2022 – who helped them win a championship. With much buzz about the NBA 2023-24 trade deadline day, it was comparatively quieter than expected. Mainly because big teams stayed cold and no franchise player made a switch. NBA 2023-24: Kyrie Irving Debuts Signature Shoes KAI 1 of ANTA Brand in His Return to Brooklyn Nets.

At the start of the 2023-24 season, big names in James Harden, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby were already dealt with, leaving very few candidates up for grabs on the deadline day. Still, names like Dejounte Murray, Andrew Wiggins, and DeMar DeRozan were floating in the air, hinting at a possible mega move. But lack of spending capacity, change in cap rule, and weak 2024 draft class handcuffed franchises, who elected to stick with the current roster. Still, some notable movements happened, particularly on the Easte Coast, where contender aspirants looked for depth in their team. Scroll down for complete trade deadline day transactions,

Complete List of Transactions on NBA 2023-24 Trade Deadline Day

New York Knicks: Acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from Pistons for Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two future second-round picks.

Philadelphia 76ers: Acquired Buddy Hield from the Pacers for Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris, 2024 second-round pick (via Raptors), two 2029 second-round picks (via Clippers, Blazers), and cash considerations.

Milwaukee Bucks: Received Patrick Beverley from the Sixers for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick.

Phoenix Suns: Engaged in a three-team trade, acquired Royce O’Neale from the Nets and David Roddy from the Grizzlies, sending Yuta Watanabe and Chimezie Metu to Memphis, meanwhile Brooklyn received Jordan Goodwin, Keita Bates-Diop, and three second-round picks.

Dallas Mavericks: Acquired P.J. Washington from Charlotte Hornets for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a 2027 first-round pick. Kobe Bryant Immortalized With a 19-Foot Bronze Statue Outside Los Angeles Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena.

Oklahoma City Thunders: Acquired Gordon Hayward from Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Davis Bertans and draft compensation.

Boston Celtics: Acquired Xavier Tillman from the Grizzlies for Lamar Stevens and 2027 (via Hawks) and 2030 (via Mavericks) second-round picks.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Acquired Monte Morris from the Pistons for Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., and a 2030 second-round pick.

Golden State Warriors: Acquired a second-round pick and cash considerations from the Pacers for Cory Joseph.

Toronto Raptors: Acquired Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji from Utah Jazz for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Brooklyn Nets: Acquired Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young from the Raptors for Spencer Dinwiddie who they later waived.

While Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets were on the sellers’ market, they received a fair amount of trade chips for future transactions. Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunders, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers improved their bench but teams like Golden State, Warriors, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Cleveland Cavs and Chicago Bulls stayed unmoved by the trades going around them.

