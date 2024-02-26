NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball tournaments, famed as ‘March Madness’ will start in the third week of March. A three-week tournament will see the top 68 teams playing in a single-elimination tournament to determine the National level champion. Many NBA stars made their name and entered the league through the prestigious college-level competition. NBA 2023-24: Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player in NBA to Record a 5x5 Stat, Achieves Feat in Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Match.

A total of 32 automatic bids are awarded to each program that won a conference tournament. The remaining 36 bids are issued "at-large", with selections extended by the twelve-member NCAA Selection Committee. Eight teams (the four-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams) play in the qualification round, known as 'first four' to advance to the main bracket. The Selection Committee gives seeding to the entire field from 1 to 68.

NCAA March Madness 2024 Schedule: Dates and Locations of Each Stage

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball begins on March 19 and lasts through April 8, while the women's tournament starts March 20 and lasts through April 7. There will be seven rounds of elimination games including the qualification rounds. Check out the complete schedule below,

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Schedule

Event Date Venue Selection Sunday March 17 First Four March 19 and March 20 UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio First Round Games March 21 Charlotte, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City First Round Games March 22 Brooklyn, Indianapolis, Spokane, Memphis Second Round Games March 23 Charlotte, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City Second Round Games March 24 Brooklyn, Indianapolis, Spokane, Memphis Sweet 16 Round March 28 Boston and Los Angeles Sweet 16 Round March 29 Dallas and Detroit Elite Eight Round March 30 Boston and Los Angeles Elite Eight Round March 31 Dallas and Detroit Final Four Round April 6 State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. NCAA Championship Game April 8 State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Schedule

While venues from the Sweet 16 round for the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball are out yet and rest venues will be informed once the teams are finalized,

Event Date Venue Selection Sunday March 17 First Four March 20 and March 21 First Round Games March 22 First Round Games March 23 Second Round Games March 24 Second Round Games March 25 Sweet 16 Round March 29 Albany, New York Sweet 16 Round March 30 Portland, Oregon Elite Eight Round March 31 Albany, New York Elite Eight Round April 11 Portland, Oregon Final Four Round April 5 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland NCAA Championship Game April 7 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Fans experienced a great tournament back in 2023 where the University of Connecticut men's basketball team earned its fifth national championship after defeating San Diego State 76-59. In the Women’s division, the LSU women's basketball team won its first NCAA championship beating the University of Iowa 102-85.

