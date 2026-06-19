Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2026 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details of Men’s Javelin Throw Event in IST

India's golden boy of athletics, Neeraj Chopra, is set to make his highly anticipated return to competitive action at the Doha Diamond League 2026 today, Friday, June 19. The two-time Olympic medallist will headline the men's javelin throw event at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, marking his first competition since recovering from a back injury sustained last season. This event is a leg of the prestigious Diamond League series and promises an electrifying evening of track and field. Table Tennis Star Manika Batra Urges PM Narendra Modi to Intervene Over Shocking Asian Games 2026 Snub.

Chopra, who last competed at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo where he finished eighth, has been in an intense rehabilitation program. His return to Doha, a venue where he has previously excelled, is keenly watched by fans and experts alike. The 28-year-old famously won the Doha Diamond League in 2023 and recorded a national record throw of 90.23m there in 2025, securing a second-place finish.

Men's Javelin Throw: Key Competitors

Neeraj Chopra faces a strong line-up in Doha. Among his key rivals is Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, who enters the competition as the current world leader after a massive 92.62m throw at the Rome Diamond League earlier this month. The field also includes reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, former world champions Anderson Peters of Grenada and Julius Yego of Kenya, USA's Curtis Thompson, and Olympic medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia.

Doha Diamond League 2026 Men's Javelin Throw Schedule (IST)

The men's javelin throw event featuring Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to begin at 11:14 PM IST on Friday, June 19, 2026. This corresponds to 8:44 PM Arabian Standard Time (GMT+3). Indian Sports Ministry Submits 'Sports Passport' Proposal to PM Narendra Modi's Office: Report.

Where to Watch Doha Diamond League 2026 Live

Fans across various regions can catch the live action from the Doha Diamond League 2026. Coverage details are as follows:

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform(s) India No TV Broadcast confirmed Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel, Wanda Diamond League Facebook Page United States - FloTrack, FloSports app United Kingdom BBC - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (SS Variety 3, Africa 1, Maximo 3) SuperSport App

The official Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel will stream the event live in selected territories, though geo-restrictions may apply. Viewers are advised to check local listings for the most accurate information in their respective regions.

Neeraj Chopra's return marks a pivotal moment for Indian athletics as he aims to build momentum for upcoming major championships. With a stellar field assembled, the men's javelin throw promises to be a gripping contest at the Khalifa International Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).