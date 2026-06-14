New York Knicks Win 2026 NBA Championship, End 53-Year Drought With Victory Over San Antonio Spurs in Finals

The New York Knicks are champions of the basketball world, shattering a 53-year title drought with a hard-fought 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The historic win at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio marks the Knicks' third NBA championship overall and their first since 1973. Donald Trump Booed at Madison Square Garden During Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game, Videos Go Viral.

Fueled by an incandescent performance from point guard Jalen Brunson, who poured in a game-high 45 points, the Knicks rallied once more to overcome a resilient Spurs squad and seal the series 4-1. Brunson's heroics throughout the series were recognized as he was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

The Deciding Contest

The pivotal Game 5 tipped off at 6:30 AM IST in a charged atmosphere at the Frost Bank Center, the Spurs' home arena with a capacity of 18,418 for basketball. The Knicks, under Head Coach Mike Brown, completed a dominant playoff run, culminating in this championship against the Western Conference champions, coached by Mitch Johnson.

The victory was particularly sweet for the Knicks, who finished the regular season with an impressive 53-29 record. Their path to the Finals included navigating past the Atlanta Hawks in six games, followed by commanding sweeps of both the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Brunson's Brilliance and Finals History

Jalen Brunson, the 29-year-old maestro born on August 31, 1996, cemented his legend in New York lore with his exceptional Finals display. This series also served as a thrilling rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, which the San Antonio Spurs won against the Knicks in five games. Adding another layer to the rivalry, the Knicks had previously defeated the Spurs in the 2025 NBA Cup Final, setting the stage for this ultimate showdown. Donald Trump Becomes First US President To Attend NBA Finals, Gets Booed During National Anthem (Video).

Series Summary: New York Knicks (4) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1)

Game Date Venue Winner Score 1 Wed, June 3, 2026 New York Knicks 105-95 2 Fri, June 5, 2026 New York Knicks 105-104 3 Mon, June 8, 2026 San Antonio Spurs 115-111 4 Wed, June 10, 2026 San Antonio Knicks 107-106 5 Sat, June 13, 2026 San Antonio Knicks 94-90

This championship marks a monumental achievement for the New York Knicks franchise and its devoted fanbase, bringing an end to decades of waiting and ushering in a new era of basketball dominance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).