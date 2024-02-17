The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is a one-of-a-kind tournament that combines the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry with the passion and excitement of cricket. The league features teams representing different regional film industries in India, such as Bollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali. Seven Teams will participate in the 10th edition of CCL – Mumbai Heros, Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Kerala Strikers, Punjab De Sher and Telugu Warriors. Manoj Tiwary To Retire From All Forms of Cricket After Bengal’s Ranji Trophy 2024 Match Against Bihar.

Telugu Warriors is the Current Champion in the most win Title (four Times) of the Celebrity Cricket League. Over the years, CCL has attracted a huge following not only in India but also in other parts of the world. The league has produced some thrilling moments on the field, with several nail-biting finishes and outstanding individual performances. Season 10 of the prestigious event will start on 23 February 2024 and CCL T10 final match will be played on 17 March 2024. Check out different viewing options for the CCL Season 10.

How To Watch a Live Telecast of the Celebrity Cricket League in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the CCL season 10. Fans can enjoy Celebrity Cricket League games on Sony Sports Channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Celebrity Cricket League in India?

Fans can also enjoy Celebrity Cricket League 2024 live streaming on Jio Cinema app and website.

