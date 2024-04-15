The NBA 2023-24 regular season concluded on April 15 with teams finalizing their positions in the respective conference standings. Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder will play as top seeds from the East and West Conferences respectively. Although there has been very little change in the Eastern Conference Standings, the absence of Joel Embiid put the Philadelphia 76ers in a play-in situation with other two surprising teams – Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks. NBA 2024 Playoffs Schedule: Complete Timetable of 2023-24 Postseason as Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers Gain From Final Day Results.

With the new series in line, teams will be gearing up for the coveted 2024 Larry O’Brien Trophy. Many big-game players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry will be looking to add the trophy to their multi-championship resume, while Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum will be looking to win their first championship this season. There are many other strong candidates for the title like Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets, Paul George with the LA Clippers and Giannis Antetokounmpo with Milwaukee Buck. With this, the title run is going to be an exciting one. Here are viewing options for the 2024 NBA Playoff games in India.

How To Watch the Live Telecast of 2024 NBA Playoffs in India?

Basketball is quickly gaining popularity in the world. India is also not far behind with millions of fans regularly following the games online. For the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Fans can tune into Sports 18 Channels. In India, Sports 18 has official broadcasting rights to the NBA Playoffs 2024. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry ‘Virtually’ Swap Jerseys as Good Luck for Upcoming Tough Matches.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of 2024 NBA Playoffs Online in India

While Sports 18 can provide a live telecast of one match at a given time, fans can also use online platforms to follow multiple teams. 2024 NBA Playoffs free online streaming is available on the JioCinema App in India.

