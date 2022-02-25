Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates will face off against each other in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 final. The clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on February 25, 2022 (Friday). Both the teams have been sensational so far this season and will be looking to win the title. So ahead of the PKL 2021-22 final, we take a look at how Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates made it to the summit clash. PKL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

Patna Pirates are the most successful team in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League as they have won the title a record three times and will be aiming to extend that. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi have made it to the finals twice, including this season, but are yet to win the championship and will be hoping to end the barren run.

Patna Pirates Road To PKL 2021-22 Finals

Patna Pirates began their quest for a fourth PKL title in sensational fashion. They were the best team during the league stages and with 16 wins in 22 matches, finished at the top of the table. Pirates then exerted their dominance again in the semifinals and defeated UP Yoddha 38-27 to book a place in the finals. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been their star player with 87 tackle points and season-high 10 High 5s.

Dabang Delhi Road To PKL 2021-22 Finals

Dabang Delhi had an inconsistent season but managed to put go a win streak in the final weeks of the league camping. Three wins in last five games of the first stage saw them finish second in the table and secure a direct place in the semi-finals. They defeated Bengaluru Bulls 40-35 to book a place in the finals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2022 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).