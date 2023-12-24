The Gujarat Giants seemed to be in a spot of bother when they were trailing at 14-19 at the end of the first half, however, raider Rakesh and Captain Fazel Atrachali turned the tables in the second period and helped their team defeat UP Yoddhas 38-30 in Chennai on Saturday. Rakesh scored 14 raid points and Atrachali notched 6 tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match. PKL 2023-24: Captain Sunil Kumar Leads Jaipur Pink Panthers to Victory Over Tamil Thalaivas.

Pardeep Narwal picked up a couple of raid points as the UP Yoddhas took the lead at 3-2 in the fourth minute. The Yoddhas continued to attack as Surender Gill pulled off a SUPER RAID to help his team take a decent lead at 6-2 soon after. The side from Uttar Pradesh inflicted an ALL OUT and placed themselves in a comfortable position at 11-4 in the 7th minute. However, Sonu effected a couple of raid points and reduced the gap between the two sides at 9-13.

Rakesh took out Ashu Singh, but Gill continued to pick up raid points from the other end as the Yoddhas led at 16-11 in the 15th minute. Sombir tried to catch Gill on one raid, but the UP raider pushed him across the line with four minutes left on the clock. The Giants managed to tackle Gill in the 19th minute, but the Yoddhas held the advantage at 19-14 at the end of the first half.

Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya effected raids in the opening minutes of the second half, but Nitesh Kumar pulled off a SUPER TACKLE to help his team stay in the lead. However, the Giants inflicted an ALL OUT in the 29th minute to inch ahead at 23-22. Rakesh continued to pick up raid points as the Giants extended their lead at 28-24. Ravi Kumar tackled Anil Kumar to reduce the Yoddhas to just two members on the mat in the 35th minute. PKL 2023–24: Sudhakar M Excels As Patna Pirates Beat Tamil Thalaivas 46–33.

Moments later, the Giants tackled Gurdeep and inflicted another ALL OUT to take complete control of the game at 31-24 in the 37th minute. Thereafter, the Giants rode on the momentum and closed out a convincing victory in the end.

