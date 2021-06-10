The Pakistan Super League 2021 has yet another match for today. The Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium will host yet another game between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the game in India, but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So the Peshwar Zalmi has won three games so far out of five and the skipper Wahab Riaz has done quite a good job. Lahore Qalandars is placed on number one of the points table. MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction.

The team has eight points in their kitty. As they won four matches out of five. So it would be safe to say that both teams look quite good in the tournament and would want to keep up with their winning streak. The pitch at Abu Dhabi is known to be quite a batting track. So one can expect huge scores on the board. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 10, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India.

