The foundation ceremony or Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir is set to take place in Ayodhya today (August 5, 2020). On the auspicious occasion, social media is flooded with messages of the delighted netizens who were waiting for the day since long. Many prominent personalities of the sports fraternity including Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Babita Phogat also took to their official Twitter accounts and expressed their ecstasy on the occasion. The Bhumi Pujan of the grand temple will be done by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other than him, 175 more guests will be present to witness the historic event. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live News Updates From Ayodhya.

Harbhajan called the occasion a ‘moment of proud’ for all the Indians while congratulating everyone while Raina wished that people of the nation will live in peace and harmony. Swashbuckling Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also took to Twitter and paid tribute to everyone who were involved in the process. Star wrestler Babita Phogat, who is also a BJP MLA, asked everyone to become the witness of the historic event in Ayodhya. Have a look. Ram Lalla And Ram Mandir Pics And Videos From Ayodhya Go Viral on Social Media.

Harbhajan Singh Congratulates Everyone!!

समस्त भारतीयों को श्री राम मन्दिर के निर्माण के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई। यह बड़े गर्व की बात है, कि इस स्वर्णिम अवसर के हम साक्षी बन रहे हैं यह सुअवसर हमारे देश भारत में परस्पर प्रेम,मैत्री, करुणा और उच्चतम मानवीय मूल्यों की अभिवृद्धि करने वाला हो,जय श्री राम🙏 @narendramodi — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 5, 2020

Suresh Raina Wishes For Harmony!!

Shikhar Dhawan Extends Congratulatory Messages!!

Today is a day of celebration and one that will go down in the history books. Congratulations to everyone involved. #RamMandir — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 5, 2020

Babita Phogat's Message!!

Geeta Phogat Calls It Historic Day!!

On the eve of the foundational ceremony, entire Ayodhya was lid with lamps on the orders of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The Prime Minister would also be laying a 40 kg silver brick which would showcase his party's four-decade-long struggle to witness the construction of a Ram Mandir on the site which was once disputed. The Pooja is expected to start around 12:44 pm, which is considered as the auspicious time when Lord Ram was born.

