The first match of the second double-header Sunday, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Rajasthan Royals takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 13. Rajasthan Royals are languishing in the bottom half of the table at seventh, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are fifth, just outside the top four in the IPL 2025 standings. You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 scorecard here. RR are coming off a thumping loss against the Gujarat Titans, where they failed across departments. With only two wins under their belt, RR will need to pull up their socks and perform as a cohesive unit with the ball, which has been a cause of concern since the start of the season. RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 28.

The batting unit of RR has been in form with several batters coming good in different matches, but have failed to get going collectively. After a stunning start, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel are all undergoing a blip.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, too, have seen their batting tumble in two of their last three matches, including a stunning collapse against Delhi Capitals. The likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar have been their go-to batters, while the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone have been more of a miss than a hit.

The bowling remains a concern, despite Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, and Suyash Sharma performing well in parts for the franchise. However, a lack of a fifth specialist bowler has hurt the club over and over again in crunch moments. RR vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 28.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

