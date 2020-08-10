Indian professional squash player Saurav Ghosal will celebrate his 34th birthday today (August 10, 2020). Born in West Bengal, Kolkata, Ghosal is one of the most decorated squash players to ever come out of the country. He has represented India and won medals at several Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. So as Ghosal turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Saurav Ghosal first started playing squash at the Kolkata Racquet Club before moving to Chennai to join the ICL Squash Academy where he was coached by former squad players Major Maniam and Cyrus Poncha. Saurav showed his quality from a very early age as he was the first Indian to be ranked junior World No. 1 and the first to bag the junior National championship three years in a row.

Lesser-Known Facts About Saurav Ghosal

Saurav Ghosal was born on August 10, 1986, in Kolkata, West Bengal

Saurav Ghosal completed his schooling at the Lakshmipat Singhania Academy in Kolkata

In 2004. He became the first Indian ever to win the coveted British Junior Open Under-19 Squash title

In 2006, Saurav won a Bronze medal in the Doha Asian Games, become first Indian to win a medal at the games in squash

In 2007, he was awarded Arjuna award, become first squash player from the country to receive the honour

In 2013, he became the first Indian squash player to reach the quarterfinals of the World Championship

At 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, Saurav won a silver medal in singles category and gold medal in the team event

Saurav Ghosal married Diya Pallikal on February 1, 2017

