South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online: Watch SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match Free Telecast

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 continues to deliver thrilling cricketing encounters, and today, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, promises another exciting fixture as South Africa Women (SA-W) take on Pakistan Women (PAK-W) in a Group Stage clash. Hosted by England and Wales, the tournament brings together 12 top cricketing nations vying for the coveted T20 World Cup trophy from June 12 to July 5, 2026. Cricket fans worldwide are eager to catch every moment of this significant encounter. Smriti Mandhana Reveals She Once Got Her Period While Batting; Here's What the Umpire Told Her (Watch Video).

Match Details: SA-W vs PAK-W

This crucial Group 1 match between South Africa Women and Pakistan Women is scheduled for today, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The contest will commence at 18:30 BST (local time) at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England. For fans in different time zones, the start times are as follows:

India: 23:00 IST (June 17, 2026)

Pakistan: 22:30 PKT (June 17, 2026)

South Africa: 19:30 SAST (June 17, 2026)

Live Streaming and Broadcast Information

Cricket enthusiasts can follow the live action from the comfort of their homes through various official broadcast and streaming platforms across different regions. Ensure you check local listings for precise channel numbers and streaming availability.

Region TV Channel(s) Streaming Platform(s) India Star Sports Network JioHotstar United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports+ Sky Sports App, NOW USA & Canada Willow TV, Willow TV Canada Willow Sports (free on FAST platforms), Cricbuzz (via Willow), Sling TV (Sling Freestream) Australia N/A Prime Video (free with Amazon account) South Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Pakistan PTV, Geo Super Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad

Team Form and Head-to-Head

This encounter pits two competitive sides against each other in the Group Stage. In their overall T20 International history, South Africa Women and Pakistan Women have met 27 times, with South Africa Women securing 15 victories and Pakistan Women securing 12 victories. More recently, South Africa Women have held a slight edge, winning three of their last five T20I clashes against Pakistan Women. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

South Africa's key players like Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, and Ayabonga Khaka have shown impressive form in recent outings. For Pakistan, Muneeba Ali, Fatima Sana, and Sadia Iqbal are expected to lead the charge, though the team will be looking to bounce back from a recent loss to India in the tournament on June 14, 2026, at Edgbaston.

With both teams eager to secure vital points in the tournament, fans can anticipate a fiercely contested match at Edgbaston today. Don't miss out on what promises to be a captivating display of women's T20 cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).